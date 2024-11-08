Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Make FIRST Public Appearance With Baby Girl Dua In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Bollywood's newest parents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, made their first public appearance with their newborn daughter, Dua, in Mumbai on Friday. The couple, along with their little one, jetted out of the city and were spotted at the private airport terminal in Kalina.

Photos and videos of little Dua strapped to mamma Deepika have now gone viral on the internet. The couple refused to pose for the paparazzi as they stepped out the car, and they even hid their daughter's face from the cameras.

Deepika held Dua tight to her chest as she carried her in a baby carrier. The cameras could catch only a glimpse of the actress' million dollar smile as she spoke to Ranveer, who followed her, shielding his daughter from the camera glare. While Deepika kept it casual in a flowy dress, Ranveer wore a pink sweatshirt and pants.

This was the first time that Deepika was spotted stepping outside her house with the baby ever since the family took the little one home.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child on September 8 this year, six years after their fairytale wedding. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the couple shared the first glimpse of their baby girl and revealed her name.

"Dua Padukone Singh. ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude (sic)," Deepika wrote, along with a picture of the baby's feet.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer recently starred together in Singham Again, which released in theatres on November 1. While Ranveer revived his role of Inspector Sangram Bhalerao, aka Simmba, Deepika was introduced as the first lady cop in the franchise, named Shakti Shetty.