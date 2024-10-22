Ranveer Singh Buys Brand New ₹4.74 Crore Range Rover Days After Welcoming Baby Girl With Deepika Padukone

In an early Diwali gift for the family, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh got home a brand new luxury car worth crores. The actor, who welcomed his first child with Deepika Padukone in September, has now added yet another swanky set of wheels to his lavish car collection.

On Tuesday, visuals of the new car parked in their residential compound went viral online. The car bears Ranveer's signature number plate of '6969', and it is the Simmba actor's fourth car with the same number, which he considers lucky for him.

Ranveer purchased a brand new Range Rover 4.4 LWB, which is priced at a staggering Rs 4.74 crore in Mumbai. The registration process was completed on October 4.

As visuals of the car went viral, fans congratulated Ranveer and wondered if the new car is for his baby girl.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their baby girl on September 8, six years after their marriage. They announced the news with a cutesy post on Instagram which read, "Welcome Baby Girl!"

Fans and friends of the couple flooded their social media with congratulatory wishes, and a few days later, Ranveer expressed his joy publically as he stepped out for an event in the city. "Baap bann gaya re!" the ecstatic actor told the paparazzi.

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing the screen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again. While Ranveer will reprise his role of Simmba, Deepika will play Shakti Shetty, the first female cop in the 'cop universe'. Singham Again will hit the silver screens on November 1.

Deepika will now reportedly be on a maternity break until March 2025.

Ranveer, who is currently shooting for Aditya Dhar's untitled next, has wrapped up chunks of his part in the film, and will stay by his wife and newborn daughter for the next few days.