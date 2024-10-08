 'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called Out For 'Irritating' Accent
Recently, the trailer for Singham Again, lasting 4 minutes and 45 seconds, was released on October 8, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
On Monday, October 8, the much-anticipated trailer of Singham Again was unveiled. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar, among others. However, shortly after the trailer's release, Padukone's cop avatar faced harsh criticism from netizens, with many users labelling it as 'cringe.'

In Singham Again, Deepika plays the role of Shakti Shetty. The actress' fans, who were looking forward to seeing her play the role of a cop, were left disappointed. Many compared her accent in the film to that of her character Meenamma from Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express.

Check out the trailer:

A user commented on X, "Finally Arjun was not the worst thing." Another user added, "Why is she behaving like Ranveer?" A third user commented, "Career worst performance loading from her....NGL." Another comment read, "She's still in her chennai express time." "Tiger aur Deepika came with ‘Buy one get one free deal," someone joked.

"She’s so unbearable in the trailer. I can’t believe this is who her fans said wld do Jigra better and they went crazy on Nayan in Jawan. She’s so washed out!! Damn even Arjun K outshined her and that’s crazy!," added another user.

"Her downfall started right after Chhapak. I don’t think she would be doing any significant and memorable role for next 4-5 years at least." "Sad for Deepika, I think even she can't save this time but if she did she is Goddess of all time," added a user.

Take a look at the comments:

Singham Again is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe after Singham, Singham 2, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

