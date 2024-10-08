YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Rohit Shetty's 5-Min-Long Singham Again Trailer: 'No Need To Go To Theatre'

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor's Singham Again was unveiled by the makers at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday (October 7). While the trailer is making headlines for an intriguing spin to the good vs evil story with Ramayan references, it is also being talked about for being the longest one in the history of Indian cinema.

The trailer of Singham Again is five-minute-long, introducing the characters of the stellar star cast. In fact, almost the entire story of the film has been revealed in the trailer. On Monday, popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee took to social media to take a dig at the recently released trailer.

Dhruv's witty remark on X quickly garnered attention, as he quipped, "Thanks to Rohit Shetty for releasing Singham 3 summary on Youtube directly. No need to go to the theatre anymore."

Thanks to Rohit Shetty for releasing Singham 3 summary on Youtube directly



No need to go the theatre anymore! — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 7, 2024

Netizens react

While some social media users agreed with Dhruv and claimed that the long trailer may spoil the film-viewing experience in theatres, others criticised the YouTuber for his post.

"Rohit Shetty ne sabki movie tickets bacha ke naya stunt kar diya! Ab theater ki line mein nahi, YouTube pe Singham 3 ka action dekh lo," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Rohit Shetty has released a 5 minute film today. Now do we need to watch the film or not? Everyone has understood the whole story. 😄😂"

Criticising Dhruv, a user replied, "Tujhe b har jgha ghusna hai Dhruv. Agenda chalane tk reh na bhai."

"Obviously ye tweet ana tha coz Ramayan ka refrence tha na," wrote another user.

The Singham series, directed by Rohit Shetty, has long been celebrated for its high-octane action sequences.

The trailer of Singham Again promises drama, action, emotions, humour and everything expected from a Rohit Shetty film. It showcases powerful dialogues that highlights the film's epic narrative inspired by the Ramayan. Ajay Devgn's character, Bajirao Singham, channels Lord Ram as he leaves no stone unturned to save his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor) from the villain, played by Arjun Kapoor.

It features other elements from the Ramayan, with Tiger Shroff depicted as Lakshman and Ranveer Singh embodying Lord Hanuman. Additionally, towards the end of the trailer, viewers catch a glimpse of Akshay Kumar, whose character appears to be inspired by Jataayu.

Deepika Padukone plays the role of Lady Singham aka Shakti Shetty. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor takes on a menacing role that echoes the character of Raavan. He is described as 'aag ka toofan'.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024 (November 1).