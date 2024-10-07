New Dad Ranveer Singh Saves Crying Girl From Massive Mob, Wipes Her Tears At Singham Again Trailer Launch (VIDEO)

Ranveer Singh, who recently became a father to a baby girl with Deepika Padukone, won hearts after saving a little crying girl from a massive mob and helping her find her mother. The incident happened on Monday, October 7, while the actor was greeting fans at the grand trailer launch of his upcoming film Singham Again in Mumbai.

Dressed in a brown jacket and black T-shirt, Ranveer, along with Arjun Kapoor, was seen greeting fans at the trailer launch. During this, he spotted a little girl crying and immediately picked her up, comforting her by wiping away her tears. Later, he handed the little girl back to her mother, continuing to console her by tapping her forehead.

Check out the viral video:

Ranveer's sweet gesture won the hearts of his fans. A user commented, "Thts why God blessed him with a girl child he deserves this." While another added, "His Dad now and his already misses his little princess." A third user commented, "Who respect women god bless him with women."

As Deepika Padukone skipped the trailer launch, Ranveer talked about his wife's absence and stated that Singham Again marks his baby daughter's debut, as Padukone was pregnant when she shot for the movie. He also fondly called 'baby Simmba', in reference to his character's name in Rohit Shetty's cop franchise.

"Deepika is busy with the baby, so it's just me who could come. My baby duties are for the night. Along with all the stars you will see in the film, you will also see our baby Simmba making her debut because Deepika was pregnant while shooting for the film," said Singh.



Singham Again is slated to release on November 1, 2024.