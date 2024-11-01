 Dua Padukone Singh: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Baby Daughter's Name, Share FIRST Photo Of Newborn
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDua Padukone Singh: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Baby Daughter's Name, Share FIRST Photo Of Newborn

Dua Padukone Singh: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Baby Daughter's Name, Share FIRST Photo Of Newborn

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated fans to the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. The couple also revealed that they have named their daughter 'Dua', which means prayer. The post was accompanied by a sweet little photo of the baby's tiny feet. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
article-image

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated fans to the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. The couple also revealed that they have named their daughter 'Dua', which means prayer.

The post was accompanied by a sweet little photo of the baby's tiny feet. The baby seems to be dressed in traditional attire. However, the face of their daughter was not disclosed.

Check it out:

Read Also
Ranveer Singh Says Singham Again Is His Baby's Debut As Deepika Padukone Was Pregnant During Shoot...
article-image

"Dua Padukone Singh (evil eye emoji) 'Dua' : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," Ranveer and Deepika captioned the post.

FPJ Shorts
'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': From Bollywood Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey To Designer Manish Malhotra, Tributes Pour In For Legendary Fashion Designer Rohit Bal
'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': From Bollywood Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey To Designer Manish Malhotra, Tributes Pour In For Legendary Fashion Designer Rohit Bal
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces
Chhattisgarh: 4 Murders In 24 Hours, Including 3 On Diwali; Police Investigate Multiple Incidents In Raipur
Chhattisgarh: 4 Murders In 24 Hours, Including 3 On Diwali; Police Investigate Multiple Incidents In Raipur

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and showered love on the baby. Actor Alia Bhatt dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. "So beautiful," actor Diana Penty commented. "How cute," a fan wrote.

Read Also
Ranveer Singh Buys Brand New ₹4.74 Crore Range Rover Days After Welcoming Baby Girl With Deepika...
article-image

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. They shared the news of the child's arrival with a cute Instagram post. "Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024," the picture read.

Read Also
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone Buys ₹17.8 Crore House Next To Ranveer Singh's Mother's Bandra Apartment
article-image

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat.'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': From Bollywood Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey To...

'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': From Bollywood Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey To...

Dua Padukone Singh: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Baby Daughter's Name, Share FIRST Photo...

Dua Padukone Singh: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Baby Daughter's Name, Share FIRST Photo...

'You Are A Legend': Rohit Bal, Legendary Fashion Designer, Passes Away At 63; FDCI Shares Emotional...

'You Are A Legend': Rohit Bal, Legendary Fashion Designer, Passes Away At 63; FDCI Shares Emotional...

India's Ace Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63 Days After Grand Return To Runway Following...

India's Ace Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63 Days After Grand Return To Runway Following...

'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For...

'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For...