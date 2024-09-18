Mumbai: Deepika Padukone Buys ₹17.8 Crore House Next To Ranveer Singh's Mother's Bandra Apartment

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, has purchased a new house in Mumbai's Bandra West area. Reportedly, Deepika bought the apartment for Rs 17.8 crore. The property was secured by the actress' company KA Enterprises.

According to the documents reviewed by Zapkey.com, the deal was registered on September 12. Also, if reports are to be believed, Deepika bought the house right next to Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani's house. The actor's company, RS Filmcraft, signed a lease for the property on September 5 at a monthly rent of Rs 8.2 lakh.

About Deepika's new purchase

The actress bought the apartment on the 15th floor of Sagar Resham Co-Operative Society, located on Bandstand which is a posh locality known for its sea views.

The property, spanning 1,845 sq ft, was reportedly secured at a rate of Rs 96,400 per sq ft.

A couple of years back, Deepika and Ranveer also acquired a sea-facing quadruplex on Bandra Bandstand, near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. The luxurious property spans 11,266 sq ft of interior space, with an additional 1,300 sq ft dedicated to the terrace. It reportedly occupies four floors of the building, from the 16th to the 19th, and is valued at over Rs 100 crore. In 2021, the couple also bought a bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore.

Announcing the birth of the little one, Deepika and Ranveer shared a post on Instagram with "Welcome Baby Girl!" written along with the birth date "8.9.2024". Reportedly, the couple will be opting for no-photo policy for their daughter.

The actors, who tied the knot in 2018, announced the news of her pregnancy via a sweet Instagram post in February 2024.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Next, she has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.