Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan Buys Apartment Close To Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa In Juhu Amid Divorce Rumours

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has purchased a luxurious property in Mumbai's posh Juhu area amid rumours of divorce with actress-wife Aishwarya Rai. If reports are to be believed, the house is close to his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa.

According to a report in Bombay Times, Abhishek's new apartment offers a stunning view of Juhu beach. The report also mentions that the Bachchan family already owns five bungalows in the vicinity, along with flats in some newly developed properties.

Actor Akshay Kumar has also invested in property located in the same building. However, it is not known how much money Abhishek spent on the luxurious apartment.

Abhishek's recently-purchased properties in Borivali

In June 2024, Abhishek had acquired six flats in Borivali's Oberoi Realty's Oberoi Sky City project. According to the property registration paperwork obtained by Zapkey.com, these units are valued at Rs 15.42 crore.

Reportedly, the actor has purchased 4,894 sq ft of RERA carpet for Rs 31,498 per sq ft. The six flats are placed on the 57th floor of a high-rise structure along the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali East.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce rumours

The couple's divorce rumours have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. It has almost been a year since the two have not been spotted arriving or leaving a public event together.

Reports of them heading towards divorce first went viral after the two were spotted reaching their daughter Aaradhya's school separately for an event. While Abhishek went with the entire Bachchan family, Aishwarya was spotted commuting alone in a separate car.

What added fuel to the fire was when Abhishek was spotted liking multiple posts about separation and divorce on Instagram. However, recently, Aishwarya was spotted paying a visit to the Bachchans at Jalsa along with Aaradhya.

Abhishek's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's untitled film, with Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit the theaters later this year on November 15, 2024.

Additionally, he also has Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5, opposite Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and more. It will be released in 2025.