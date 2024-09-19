'Sanskar Dikhte Hai': Netizens Impressed As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya Touches Shiva Rajkumar's Feet At SIIMA 2024 (VIDEO)

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the event, and the teen made sure to greet everyone she met there with respect. In a viral video, Aaradhya can be seen touching senior actor Shiva Rajkumar's feet, which has won the hearts of netizens.

In the video which is now doing the rounds, Aaradhya can be seen running to her mother and hugging her as she was bestowed with the Best Actress award. As other celebs congratulated the actress, she was seen greeting Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar.

Aishwarya also introduced Aaradhya to him, and she greeted him with folded hands, and later also bent down and touched his feet. The actor blessed the teenage Bachchan and netizens lauded her gesture.

Several users commented that Aishwarya has raised her daughter well, and some even mentioned how she is spotted right next to her mother whenever she achieves a milestone. "She's so respectful. Aish has won as a mother," a netizen wrote, while another stated, "Sanskar dikhte hain...how beautifully she raised her daughter."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya walked the red carpet together at SIIMA 2024. The Guru actress took selfies with her fans who had gathered outside the venue. She looked gorgeous in a black and gold Indian outfit.

During the event, Aaradhya was also spotted filming her mother when Aishwarya received the Best Actress award for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

In her award acceptance speech, Aishwarya said, "Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team."