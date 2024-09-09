VIDEO: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya MOBBED As They Seek Blessings At GSB Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai Sans Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood's OG diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted paying a visit to the revered GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati pandal in Mumbai on Monday evening, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai. Photos and videos of the trio exiting the Ganesh pandal have now gone viral.

In the videos, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen struggling to move ahead due to the massive crowd. They were mobbed by the sea of devotees who were present at the pandal and got excited upon the arrival of the actress.

The videos show Aishwarya shielding her mother from the crowd, while urging Aaradhya to get inside the car first. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress maintained her composure all the while, and made sure her mother was safely seated inside the car, before getting in herself and zooming out of the venue.

Read Also Abhishek Bachchan Disables Comments On New Instagram Post Amid Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumours

Aishwarya's visit to the Ganpati pandal sans husband Abhishek Bachchan once again fuelled their divorce rumours that have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. It has almost been a year since the two have been spotted arriving or leaving a public event together. However, recently, Aishwarya was spotted paying a visit to the Bachchans at Jalsa along with Aaradhya.

Reports of them heading towards separation first went viral after the two were spotted reaching Aaradhya's school separately for an event. While Abhishek went with the entire Bachchan family, Aishwarya was spotted commuting alone in a separate car.

What further added fuel to the fire was when Abhishek was spotted liking multiple posts about separation and divorce on Instagram.

The Bachchan family has decided to remain tightlipped about the rumours. Aishwarya too has not interacted with the media.