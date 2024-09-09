 VIDEO: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya MOBBED As They Seek Blessings At GSB Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai Sans Abhishek Bachchan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya MOBBED As They Seek Blessings At GSB Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai Sans Abhishek Bachchan

VIDEO: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya MOBBED As They Seek Blessings At GSB Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai Sans Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya's visit to the Ganpati pandal sans husband Abhishek Bachchan once again fuelled their divorce rumours that have been doing the rounds for quite a while now

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood's OG diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted paying a visit to the revered GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati pandal in Mumbai on Monday evening, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai. Photos and videos of the trio exiting the Ganesh pandal have now gone viral.

In the videos, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen struggling to move ahead due to the massive crowd. They were mobbed by the sea of devotees who were present at the pandal and got excited upon the arrival of the actress.

The videos show Aishwarya shielding her mother from the crowd, while urging Aaradhya to get inside the car first. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress maintained her composure all the while, and made sure her mother was safely seated inside the car, before getting in herself and zooming out of the venue.

Read Also
Abhishek Bachchan Disables Comments On New Instagram Post Amid Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumours
article-image

Aishwarya's visit to the Ganpati pandal sans husband Abhishek Bachchan once again fuelled their divorce rumours that have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. It has almost been a year since the two have been spotted arriving or leaving a public event together. However, recently, Aishwarya was spotted paying a visit to the Bachchans at Jalsa along with Aaradhya.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP's Panchkula President Ranjit Uppal Joins BJP After Seat-Sharing Controversy; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP's Panchkula President Ranjit Uppal Joins BJP After Seat-Sharing Controversy; VIDEO
Terrifying Accident VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits And Pins Woman Against Divider While Sweeping Road In Hanamkonda
Terrifying Accident VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits And Pins Woman Against Divider While Sweeping Road In Hanamkonda
Axis Mutual Fund Front-Running Case: ED Raids Ex-Fund Manager Viresh Joshi’s Premises and Brokers Over Forex Violations
Axis Mutual Fund Front-Running Case: ED Raids Ex-Fund Manager Viresh Joshi’s Premises and Brokers Over Forex Violations
'Illegal Excavation, Mud Dumping Causing Environmental Degradation Inside Aarey Colony'; Activist Stalin D Complaints To Mumbai Collecter, BMC
'Illegal Excavation, Mud Dumping Causing Environmental Degradation Inside Aarey Colony'; Activist Stalin D Complaints To Mumbai Collecter, BMC

Reports of them heading towards separation first went viral after the two were spotted reaching Aaradhya's school separately for an event. While Abhishek went with the entire Bachchan family, Aishwarya was spotted commuting alone in a separate car.

Read Also
Abhishek Bachchan Did NOT Deny Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai, 8-Year-Old Viral Video Sparks...
article-image

What further added fuel to the fire was when Abhishek was spotted liking multiple posts about separation and divorce on Instagram.

The Bachchan family has decided to remain tightlipped about the rumours. Aishwarya too has not interacted with the media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya MOBBED As They Seek Blessings At GSB Ganpati Pandal...

VIDEO: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya MOBBED As They Seek Blessings At GSB Ganpati Pandal...

Dia Mirza Says Actresses Would HIDE Their Relationships, Be 'Certain Weight' To Get Work In 2000s:...

Dia Mirza Says Actresses Would HIDE Their Relationships, Be 'Certain Weight' To Get Work In 2000s:...

Love Next Door Episode 9 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min's K-Drama...

Love Next Door Episode 9 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min's K-Drama...

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut Sells Pali Hill Row House In Bandra For ₹32 Crore

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut Sells Pali Hill Row House In Bandra For ₹32 Crore

Rashmika Mandanna Suffers From Minor Accident, Shares Health Update: 'Life Is Super Fragile & Short'

Rashmika Mandanna Suffers From Minor Accident, Shares Health Update: 'Life Is Super Fragile & Short'