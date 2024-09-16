Proud Daughter Aaradhya Runs To Hug Aishwarya Rai After She Receives Best Actress Award At SIIMA (VIDEO)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan: II at the 2024 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai. The event turned even more heartwarming as Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who stole the spotlight with her sweet gestures. Several pictures and videos of the mother-daughter duo from the event have gone viral on social media.

In one video, Aaradhya is seen running up to her mother for a tight hug just after Aishwarya stepped off the stage, having received the award from filmmaker Kabir Khan. The moment was met with cheers from the audience.

Check out the viral video here:

Our Nandini #AishwaryaRai 's win last night n Aaradhya's Hug Precious ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8YjojE0RoW — Aishwarya Rai - FC (@FabulousAish) September 16, 2024

In another viral clip, Aaradhya can be seen proudly filming Aishwarya on her phone as the actress received her award.

The official social media account of SIIMA shared Aaradhya's photos with the caption, "Aaradhya Bachchan is immersed in the SIIMA experience, capturing the magic of the night with her infectious enthusiasm and bright spirit."

The 2024 edition of SIIMA saw several big names from the South film industry, however, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's adorable moments became the highlight of the evening. While fans praised Aishwarya for her professional achievements, a section of social media users also gushed over the bond shared by the mother-daughter duo.

In her award acceptance speech, Aishwarya said, "Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya also walked the red carpet. Aishwarya took selfies with her fans who gathered outside the venue. She looked gorgeous in a black and gold Indian outfit.