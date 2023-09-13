Unni Mukundan Sexual Harassment Case: Charges Dropped Against Malikappuram Actor

In the latest development that has emerged, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the ongoing case of sexual assault against Meppadiyan and Malikappuram actor Unni Mukundan.

As per update shared by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Bar and Bench, the charges against the actor have been dismissed on account of both parties having reached to a mutual settlement. The tweet reads, "Kerala High Court quashes proceedings against actor Unni Mukundan in a sexual harassment case."

In an accompanying tweet, the handle also shared that the verdict was shared by Justice P Gopinath, confirming the possibility of a mutual settlement and that no further proceedings will be entertained against Mukundan. The tweet reads as follows, "Justice P Gopinath issued the order after noting that the parties have reached a settlement, chances of successful prosecution are low, and that no public interest will be served by letting the proceedings against Mukundan continue."

Earlier in February 2023, the Kerala High Court had dismissed Mukundan's plea for bail as it was alleged that the actor's lawyer was bribing the judges to pass the verdict in favour of the actor. The lawyer had said that the victim had agreed to a settlement, when on the contrary, nothing as such was communicated to her. Later in May, the court had lifted its stay on proceedings against the actor and a trial was more than likely. Meanwhile, further information is awaited on how did both parties arrive at a settlement.

WHAT IS THE CASE ABOUT?

In her complaint, the victim stated that Mukundan assaulted her when she visited him at his residence in Edappally, Kochi on August 23, 2017, to discuss a film project. She filed the complaint on September 15, 2017. Mukundan had rejected her claims and filed a defamation case against her. He also accused her of demanding ₹25 lakhs, in settlement.

Mukundan had filed petitions in the magistrate and session court, seeking to quash the case. The courts dismissed these petitions, leaving the actor to knock the doors of the High Court, seeking his acquittal.

MUKUNDAN'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

After being widely applauded for his role in the 2022 film Malikappuram, the actor has now signed RS Durai Senthilkumar's untitled Tamil film which will star actors Soori and Sasikumar. Written by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, the film will also star Malayalam actress Sshivada in the lead