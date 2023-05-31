Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey actor Harish Pengan passes away at 49: Tovino Thomas, Unni Mukundan grieve his loss

On Tuesday night, Malayalam actor Harish Pengan breathed his last at the age of 49. Following liver ailments, the actor passed away at a private hospital in Kochi.

Pengan's 'Minnal Murali' co-star Tovino Thomas mourned the actor's loss with a heartfelt post on social media. He posted a picture of the actor followed by the caption, "Rest in peace chetta".

Earlier in May, Pengan was admitted in the ICU of the Amritha Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi, complaining of stomach ache. Following certain medical tests, it was concluded that his condition was critical. While doctors suggested a liver transplant, Pengan's sisters agreed to be the donor. The actor was also known to not be well-equipped financially.

His friends and peers from the industry pitched forward to seek financial aid for him including his friend Nandan Unni. His post on Facebook read, "My compatriot and dear friend, Harish, has been struggling to get back to life at Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam, for the past ten days. He was admitted to the hospital with minor abdominal pain and has serious liver disease. The doctors have suggested an urgent liver transplant. Harish’s twin sister, Sreeja, is ready to donate her liver. What is needed now is the huge amount required for the treatment."

'Malikapurram' actor Unni Mukundan had also posted a call for help, earlier in May.

However, Pengan's condition kept deteriorating and he passed away on Tuesday.

WHO IS HARISH PENGAN?

Known for mostly playing supporting parts in leading Malayalam films of recent times, the actor's most prominent works include 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram', 'Minnal Murali', 'Jo & Jo', 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham' and 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey'.