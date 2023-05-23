 Shocker for Unni Mukundan: Actor to face trial in sexual assault case as Kerala High Court rejects his petition for acquittal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShocker for Unni Mukundan: Actor to face trial in sexual assault case as Kerala High Court rejects his petition for acquittal

Shocker for Unni Mukundan: Actor to face trial in sexual assault case as Kerala High Court rejects his petition for acquittal

The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed 2022 film, 'Malikappuram'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image

On Tuesday morning, 'Malikappuram' actor Unni Mukundan was in for a shocker as the Kerala High Court lifted the stay on the proceedings against him in the 2017 sexual harassment case. Earlier in February 2023, the court had ordered a stay on the presumption that a settlement had been reached. However, it was learnt that the complainant had never agreed to one and a forged document mentioning the same had been filed by Mukundan's lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor.

Read Also
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan shares experience of meeting PM Narendra Modi in Kochi: 'Best 45 mins...
article-image

For the unversed, the lawyer in question is caught in a case of bribery where he has taken in huge sums of money to influence the judges. The complainant maintained that she had never agreed to a settlement, which was observed in the High Court on Tuesday morning. The court also pointed out that since the victim maintains that she did not wish for a settlement, it left no reason to not proceed further in the case. Hence, the court ruled in favour of the complainant and now, Mukundan will face trial.

Read Also
Jr NTR's fans arrested for killing goats, smearing their blood on his banner as part of actor's...
article-image

WHAT IS THE CASE ABOUT?

In her complaint, the victim stated that Mukundan assaulted her when she visited him at his residence in Edappally, Kochi on August 23, 2017, to discuss a film project. She filed the complaint on September 15, 2017. Mukundan had rejected her claims and filed a defamation case against her. He also accused her of demanding ₹25 lakhs, in settlement.

Mukundan had filed petitions in the magistrate and session court, seeking to quash the case. The courts dismissed these petitions, leaving the actor to knock the doors of the High Court, seeking his acquittal.

Read Also
Farhana Controversy: Actress Aishwarya Rajesh gets police protection, cops deployed outside her...
article-image

MUKUNDAN IN FILMS

Mukundan made his debut in 2011 with the Tamil film 'Seedan'. He eventually has gone to act pro-actively in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies. He also runs his production banner Unni Mukundan Films since August 2020.

Read Also
'Farhana' actress Aishwarya Rajesh reveals why she prefers women-centric films
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aspiring actor Nirmal Singh receives new lease of life in landmark fundraiser, courtesy 1302 Donors

Aspiring actor Nirmal Singh receives new lease of life in landmark fundraiser, courtesy 1302 Donors

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: From Shiv Thakare to Archana Gautam, list of confirmed contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: From Shiv Thakare to Archana Gautam, list of confirmed contestants

Indian K-pop idol-Blackswan member Sriya Lenka on band's return with 'That Karma'

Indian K-pop idol-Blackswan member Sriya Lenka on band's return with 'That Karma'

Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan stuns on the red carpet in black outfit

Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan stuns on the red carpet in black outfit

Manoj Bajpayee calls Anurag Kashyap ‘mad’ & ‘eccentric for rejecting opportunity to direct...

Manoj Bajpayee calls Anurag Kashyap ‘mad’ & ‘eccentric for rejecting opportunity to direct...