Jr NTR's fans arrested for killing goats, smearing their blood on his banner as part of actor's birthday celebration: Report

Superstar Jr NTR's nine fans have been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly killing two goats and spilling their blood on the actor's banner as part of his birthday celebrations. The RRR star turned 40 on May 20.

A report in Greatandhra.com stated that Jr NTR's fans, after killing the goats, smeared their blood on the flexi banners outside a theatre, and took away the carcasses along with the sharp weapons used in the act before escaping the scene.

Jr NTR fans arrested

They were arrested by Robertsonpet police later.

Those arrested have been reportedly identified as P Siva Naga Raju, K Sai, G Sai, D Naga Bhushanam, V Sai, P Nageswara Rao, Y Dharani, P Siva, and B Anil Kumar.

In another incident reported in Vijayawada, Jr NTR's fans acted irresponsibly out of excitement and almost set the screens ablaze. For those unversed, the actor's 2003 film Simhadri was re-released on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

Fans came in huge numbers to rewatch the film and celebrate their favourite actor's birthday and during one of the evening shows, fans in the front row of Apsara cinema hall bursted crackers causing a fire. Although no human casualties were reported, the remaining viewers were left angry and disappointed.

Even in London, fans lit up firecrackers in Hounslow Cineworld, causing disruption and damage to property.

On his birthday, posters of his film were bathed in milk and fans also engaged in cutting cakes and organising food drives and blood donation, in the name of the actor.

Jr NTR's upcoming projects

It is being speculated that the Telugu star is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ War 2 which is expected to go on floors later this year.

He will also be next seen in Koratala Siva's 'Devara' with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.