Farhana Controversy: Actress Aishwarya Rajesh gets police protection, cops deployed outside her Chennai residence

Popular Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh has reportedly been provided police security amid the controversies surrounding her recently released thriller film Farhana. Aishwarya Rajesh plays the lead role in the movie which is directed by Nelson Venkatesan. The film also stars Selvaraghavan and Jithan Ramesh and it hit the screens on May 12.

According to several media reports, Aishwarya was given police protection fearing a controversy similar to that of Sudipto Sen's recently released film The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma in the lead role. Police force was deployed outside her residence in Chennai amid the backlash.

What is the controversy?

Soon after the trailer was released, a couple of Muslim organisations, including the Indian National League (INL), reportedly termed the film "anti-Islamic" and alleged that it portrayed the Muslim community in a particular way.

INL party leader Tada J Abdul Rahim had also filed a complaint against the film with Chennai Police Commissioner. However, the makers organised a special screening of the film for INL leaders. After watching the film, INL shared a post on Instagram and said that they have withdrawn their protest against the film after finding the movie not to be anti-Muslim.

The makers had also issued an official and stated that "Farhana is not against any religion or sentiments."

Their statement further read, "For us, who are producing and releasing films that give importance to the sentiments of religious harmony, social unity and love, the controversies created by a few people about Farhana, which has been duly censored by the government, is painful."

"Our aim is only to provide good movies and never act against any religious sentiments, or beliefs. And we never allow or want any act against humanity in our stories. We think that our brothers and sisters who are creating controversies about our movie should understand this. Our Tamil Nadu is a paradise for religious harmony and a land that cherishes works of art. It is not proper to oppose a censored film before its release due to misunderstandings and create controversies. It will make those who oppose it look like they have no proper understanding. A film is made with the hard work of several hundred people. Tamil fans will support a film that is not flawed," it added.

About Farhana

The film depicts the journey of the protagonist, Farhana, who is employed by a company offering phone sex chat services. Initially uneasy about her job, she gradually develops a connection with a caller who seeks companionship and conversation.

Initially, the film was scheduled to release on January 26, 2023, however it was postponed, and released in theatres on May 12, 2023.

The film also stars Aishwarya Dutta and Anumol among others. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

