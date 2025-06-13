 Unni Mukundan Reveals He Grew Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: 'My School Friends & I Are In Shock'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentUnni Mukundan Reveals He Grew Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: 'My School Friends & I Are In Shock'

Unni Mukundan Reveals He Grew Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: 'My School Friends & I Are In Shock'

A day after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan revealed that he grew up near the same area where the plane crashed. "I have come to know the plane crash took place in Meghaninagar, 10 km away from Maninagar in Ahmedabad. Maninagar is where I lived for 24 years," he shared.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image

A day after the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed at least 241 people, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan revealed that he grew up near the same area where the plane crashed. He shared that he spent 24 years of his life in Ahmedabad, and that he was shocked to learn about the incident.

Mukundan told Manorama Online, "I have come to know the plane crash took place in Meghaninagar, ten kilometres away from Maninagar in Ahmedabad. Maninagar is where I lived for 24 years. Like Kerala, Gujarat is my favourite state. I spent my childhood and adolescence there."

He went on to say, "This news is causing immense grief in my heart. My school friends and I are in shock."

Read Also
Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His...
article-image

At least 241 people on board the London-bound Air India flight, including the crew members, died in the tragic crash on June 12. Only one passenger survived the crash and was seeking walking out of the crash site with injuries.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

The plane crashed into the hostel of a medical college in Meghaninagar, and several MBBS students were reportedly injured. They are now undergoing treatment in local hospitals.

Read Also
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Payal Ghosh's College Friend Preity Chatterjee Passes Away; Actress Says, 'I...
article-image

Post the plane crash, Mukundan had penned a note on social media to express his grief. "Heartbroken by the news of the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crash. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones. I can only imagine their grief, and I pray they find strength in their darkest of times. May every soul lost find their peace, and may those left behind feel the warmth of support and love around them," he wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Mukundan's last film Marco shattered all records at the box office and became one of the highest grossing films of the Malayalam industry. It released in theatres on December 20, 2024, and was touted to be "India's most violent film".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RJ Mahvash Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Tease Her About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal (VIDEO)

RJ Mahvash Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Tease Her About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal (VIDEO)

Hina Khan Apologises To Paps For Cancelling Special Wedding Party After Air India Plane Crash In...

Hina Khan Apologises To Paps For Cancelling Special Wedding Party After Air India Plane Crash In...

Celina Jaitley Recalls Air India Crew's Kindness After Heartbreak At JFK At 19: 'Held My Hand As I...

Celina Jaitley Recalls Air India Crew's Kindness After Heartbreak At JFK At 19: 'Held My Hand As I...

Rana Naidu Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Arjun & Kriti Starrer Gets Mixed...

Rana Naidu Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Arjun & Kriti Starrer Gets Mixed...

Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED By Glasgow Women's Organisation Over 'Regressive' Album Cover: 'She Is...

Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED By Glasgow Women's Organisation Over 'Regressive' Album Cover: 'She Is...