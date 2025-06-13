Unni Mukundan Reveals He Grew Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: 'My School Friends & I Are In Shock'

A day after the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed at least 241 people, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan revealed that he grew up near the same area where the plane crashed. He shared that he spent 24 years of his life in Ahmedabad, and that he was shocked to learn about the incident.

Mukundan told Manorama Online, "I have come to know the plane crash took place in Meghaninagar, ten kilometres away from Maninagar in Ahmedabad. Maninagar is where I lived for 24 years. Like Kerala, Gujarat is my favourite state. I spent my childhood and adolescence there."

He went on to say, "This news is causing immense grief in my heart. My school friends and I are in shock."

At least 241 people on board the London-bound Air India flight, including the crew members, died in the tragic crash on June 12. Only one passenger survived the crash and was seeking walking out of the crash site with injuries.

The plane crashed into the hostel of a medical college in Meghaninagar, and several MBBS students were reportedly injured. They are now undergoing treatment in local hospitals.

Post the plane crash, Mukundan had penned a note on social media to express his grief. "Heartbroken by the news of the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crash. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones. I can only imagine their grief, and I pray they find strength in their darkest of times. May every soul lost find their peace, and may those left behind feel the warmth of support and love around them," he wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Mukundan's last film Marco shattered all records at the box office and became one of the highest grossing films of the Malayalam industry. It released in theatres on December 20, 2024, and was touted to be "India's most violent film".