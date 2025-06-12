Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Payal Ghosh's College Friend Preity Chatterjee Passes Away; Actress Says, 'I Can't Believe She Is No More'

Instagram

Telugu and Hindi film actress Payal Ghosh's college friend Preity Chatterjee passed away in the plane crash that happened in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The actress took to Instagram to mourn her friend's demise. She wrote on her Instagram story, "RIP Preity. My condolences to the Chatterjee family. #ahmedabadplanecrash."

While talking about Preity, Payal said, "I knew that she was flying to London, and the moment I heard the news, I immediately checked with her family. Unfortunately, their silence itself told everything. I am absolutely in shock. She has been a friend of mine since my college days, and I simply can't believe that she is no more."

"I really pray for her soul, and may her family get the strength and courage to bear this loss. Om Shanti. Not just her, my prayers for everyone who lost their lives in the crash and may God bless all their families," the actress added.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Incident

The horrific incident took place this afternoon. Reportedly, Air India flight (AI 171) was flying to London from Ahmedabad. Just a few minutes after the takeoff, the pilot called for 'May Day' and the plane crashed. According to reports, there were 242 passengers onboard, and it crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport.

Bollywood Celebs React To Ahmedabad Plane Crash Incident

Many Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and others have reacted to the plane crash incident.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected."

Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2025

Akshay Kumar posted, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time."

Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2025

Salman Khan has not yet posted about it on social media, but after the incident, the actor cancelled an event today that he was supposed to attend.