'Uncomfortable On Her': Avneet Kaur Trolled For Backless Blue Bodycon Dress At Bawaal Screening

Actress Avneet Kaur is currently basking in the love and appreciation that she received for her latest release, 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. The actress is often spotted out and about in the city, and on Tuesday, she was seen attending the screening of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' along with other celebrities.

The 21-year-old turned up in a blue bodycon dress, flaunting her bare back, and while she confidently posed for the shutterbugs, her fashion failed to impress netizens.

Avneet Kaur gets trolled

Several photos and videos of Avneet from the event have now gone viral on the internet. The actress can be seen wearing a full-length blue bodycon dress, and she showed off her toned physique in the backless outfit.

She kept her hair loose and paired her outfit with a tiny handbag and diamond earrings.

However, her style did not impress the fashion police on the web, and netizens trolled for trying to look older despite being just 21.

"The dress looks like an older woman could carry it off better.. it rather uncomfortable on her.." a user commented, while another wrote, "Kuch bhi pehnna h dress ke naam pe".

Read Also Avneet Kaur Stuns In ₹43,000 Sunglasses

About Avneet Kaur

Avneet recently marked her film debut with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which was also actress Kangana Ranaut's maiden production venture. In the film which released on OTT, Avneet starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

As soon as the film released, it sparked a debate over the massive age gap between the lead stars. While Avneet is 21, Nawazuddin is aged 49.

Despite the 28 years gap, Avneet and Nawazuddin were seen romancing each other, and they even had a kissing scene on screen, which was hugely criticised by the audience.