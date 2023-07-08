Avneet Kaur Stuns In ₹43,000 Sunglasses

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023
Avneet Kaur, the latest entrant in Bollywood, made heads turn at Mumbai airport on Friday evening
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut's maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Avneet returned to Mumbai after an exotic getaway in Thailand
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She returned to the city looking chic in a black crop top and comfy pants
Photo by Varinder Chawla
But it was her sunglasses which stole the show
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Avneet completed her look with an uber-stylish pair of Balenciaga sunglasses worth a whopping Rs 43,000
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, Avneet was lauded for her performance in Tiku Weds Sheru
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress was paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film
Photo by Varinder Chawla
