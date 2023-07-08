Avneet Kaur Stuns In ₹43,000 Sunglasses

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023

Avneet Kaur, the latest entrant in Bollywood, made heads turn at Mumbai airport on Friday evening

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut's maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Avneet returned to Mumbai after an exotic getaway in Thailand

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She returned to the city looking chic in a black crop top and comfy pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

But it was her sunglasses which stole the show

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Avneet completed her look with an uber-stylish pair of Balenciaga sunglasses worth a whopping Rs 43,000

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Avneet was lauded for her performance in Tiku Weds Sheru

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress was paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film

Photo by Varinder Chawla

