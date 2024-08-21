Unarvugal Thodarkadhai OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Unarvugal Thodarkadhai OTT Release Date | Trailer

Unarvugal Thodarkadhai is a Tamil language romantic film featuring Hrishikesh and Sherlin Seth in the lead roles. The film was released on March 22, 2024, and after four months it is scheduled to release on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and platform of Unarvugal Thodarkadhai

The romantic comedy will be released on August 23, 2024. It will be available on Aha. The streaming platform has shared the poster of the film with a caption that reads, "Kadhal-la 💓unarvu poorvama irukananum-nu🫂 unartha varudhu #UnarvugalThodarkathai 🤗Premiers from August 23 #ahatamil."

Plot

The film revolves around a married man named Karthik who decides to marry an ordinary girl, Priya, who never had any love relationship with anyone. After failing multiple relationships in his life, will Karthik be able to manage the creation with his wife?

Cast and production of Unarvugal Thodarkadhai

The film features Hrishikesh as Karthik, Sherlin Seth as Priya, RJ Ajai Titus as Karthik's friend, VJ Adams, and Sriranjani as Karthik's girlfriend, among others. The romantic film is directed and written by Balu Sharma. It is produced by Sameer Bharath Ram under the banner of Super Talkies. Sundar RamKrishnan had done the cinematography, and Kiran has edited the film with Deselva. The music is composed by Hari Dafusia, Ajmal Khan, and Ajmal Khan. According to reports, the film will also be available in Telugu and Hindi languagues.