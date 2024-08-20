Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT Release Date | Trailer

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action thriller film starring Nani and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles. The film will be released on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Saripodhaa Sanivaaram?

The film will be released digitally on August 29, 2024. According to reports, it will be available to watch in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on Netflix.

Plot

The film revolves around a young man named Surya who decides to fight against injustice when a police officer brutally beats people without any reason. Surya writes the name of Inspector Daya in his diary to kill him. What happens when Surya's father discovers that his son has a split personality disorder? Will he be able to stop his son from killing is revealed in the movie.

Cast

The film cast includes Nani as Surya, Priyanka Mohan as PC Charulkatha, SJ Suryah as R Dayanand, Aditi Balan as Bhadra, Abhirami as Chayadevi, P Sai Kumar as Sankaram, Murali Sharma as Koormanand, Ajay as Govardhan, Subhaleha Sudhakar as Kamalakar and Sivaji, among others.

All about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

The film is directed and written by Vivek Atherya, and DVV Danayaa has produced the film under DVV Entertainment. Murali G has done the cinematography and Karthika Srinivas has edited the film. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. It is distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations has distributed the film.