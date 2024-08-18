 Thalavan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Biju Menon, Asif Ali's Film
Thalavan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Biju Menon, Asif Ali's Film

The crime thriller film is written by Anand Thevarkkat and Sarath Perumbavoor. Jis Joy has directed the film.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Thalavan OTT Release Date | Trailer

Thalavan is a crime thriller starring Biju Menon and Asif Ali in the lead roles. The film was released on May 24, 2024, and the storyline impressed the audiences, especially Menon's performance. The film is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Thalavan

The film will premiere digitally on September 12, 2024. It will be available to watch in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Kannada on SonyLIV.

Plot

The film revolves around two police officers, CL Jayashankar and SI, who try to solve a murder case that occurs in a small village in Karnataka. However, things get complicated when it comes to their friendship.

Will they be able to overcome their egos and solve the murder mystery?

article-image

Cast and production of Thalavan

The film features Biju Menon as CI Jayashankar, Karthik Vasudevan, Shaheer Vadakkeveettil as Commissioner, Sujith Shankar as Joshy, Miya George as Sunitha, Anusree as Ramya, Joji John as ASI Venu, Dileesh Pothan as DYSP Udhayabanu, and Ranjith as Home Minister TK Raghavan, Jaffar Idukki as Allappan and Renjit Shekhar as Haris, among others.

