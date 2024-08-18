Swakaryam Sambhava Bahulam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Swakaryam Sambhava Bahulam OTT Release Date | Trailer

Swakaryam Sambhava Bahulam is a comedy film starring Annu Antony, Shelly Kishore and Jeo Baby in the lead roles. The film was released on May 31, 2024, and it will stream on OTT in September 2024.

Release date and platform of Swakaryam Sambhava Bahulam

The film will premiere on August 23, 2024, on ManoramaMax. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram and captioned, "A Mystery Suspense Thriller 'Swakaryam Sambhavabahulam' Coming Soon on ManoramaMax...!"

Plot

The story is set in a small village in Karnataka. It is about a father and his daughter, named Ancy, who is married to Pushparajan and lives happily. However, one day, Pushparajan vanishes without leaving a trace. When Ancy tries to find him with the help of local police.

The police start the investigation, and Ancy's middle-aged father, Ravi, who works as a security guard at a mental asylum, decides to discover the truth. What happens when he finds out the web of secrets related to his family?

Cast and production of Swakaryam Sambhava Bahulam

The film's cast includes Jeo Baby as Ravi, Annu Antony as Ancy, Shelly N Kumar as Ambili, Sajin Cherukayil as Pushparajan, Akhil Kavalayoor as Raveendran and Sudheer Paravoor as Rajan, among others.

The Malayalam- language film is directed and produced by Naseer Badarudeen.