Terror Tuesday Extreme OTT Release Date: All About Cast, Plot & Where To Watch

Terror Tuesday Extreme OTT Release Date | Trailer

Terror Tuesday Extreme is a horror series starring Nat Kitcharit and Charada Imraporn in the lead roles. The series will be released on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Terror Tuesday Extreme on OTT?

The series will be premiering on August 20, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming giant shared a trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Tell the 8 most terrifying horror stories experienced by radio listeners in Thailand. Starring Nat Kitcharit, Charada Imraporn, & Sutthirak Subvijitra, the series Terror Tuesday: Extreme airs August 20!"

Plot

The series revolves around a family in Thailand who discovers an abandoned room in their house. Soon, they start experiencing paranormal activity and find their lives in danger. Will they be able to protect themselves? According to reports, it is inspired by the Thai horror radio show 'Angkhan Khlumpong'.

Cast and production of Terror Tuesday Extreme

The thriller series cast includes Nat Kitcharit, Charada Imraporn, Sutthirak Subvijitra, Parada Thitawachira, Pattaravadee Boonmeesup, Cherprang Areekul, Laphasrada Chuaykua, Poon Mitpakdee, Panisara Rikulsurakan, Sakuntala Thianphairot, Namthip Jongrachatawiboon, Supitcha Sungkajinda, Paramej Noiam, Dhanyabhorn Sondhikandha, Ongart Cheamcharoenpornkul, Auttapon Prakopkong, Prince Natchanon, Jarupus Pattamasiri and Surapol Poonpiriya, among others.

It is directed by Prin Keeratiratanalak, Surapong Ploensang, Prueksa Amaruji, and Chookiat Sakveerakul, among others. Chuyot Mueangyot has produced the series with Chayamporn Taeratanachai, Chartchai Worapiankul, Duangkamor Wongpratoom and Genwaii Thongdenok.