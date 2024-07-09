The Garfield OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Chris Pratt, Samuel L Jackson's Animated Film

The Garfield OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Garfield is a comedy and animated film that features the voices of Chris Pratt and Samuel Jackson in the lead roles. It premiered on May 19, 2024 at Grauman's Chinese Theatre and later released in the United States on May 24, 2024. It has already been released on OTT and is currently streaming online.

When and where to watch The Garfield?

The comedy adventure film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is also available to watch on Apple iTunes and Google Play. It is also available for rental.

Plot

The film revolves around an orphanage's orange domestic cat, Garfield, who gets adopted by a nobleman and lives happily afterwards until one day, Garfield and his best friend Odie get abducted by Nolan and Ronald, who take them to an abandoned mall. The movie reveals how Garfield's father rescues him and Odie and what happens next.

Cast of The Garfield

The film features the voices of actors Chris Pratt as Garfield, Hannah Waddingham as Jin, Samuel L Jackson as Vic, Nicholas Hoult as Jon Arbuckle, Ving Rhames as Otto, Brett Goldstein as Roland, Janelle James as Olivia, Angus Cloud as Snickers, and Alicia Grace Turrell as Ethel.

All about The Garfield

The film is based on Jim Davis' comics of the same name and it is directed by Mark Dindal. John Cohen has produced the film with Namit Malhotra, Broderick Johnson, Steven P Wegner and Andrew A Kosove under Andrews McMeel Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, John Cohen Productions, Wayfarer Studios, Stage 6 Films, One Cool Group and DNEG Animation.