 Thiruchitrambalam On OTT: Where To Watch Nithya Menen's Tamil Film For Which She Got National Award
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThiruchitrambalam On OTT: Where To Watch Nithya Menen's Tamil Film For Which She Got National Award

Thiruchitrambalam On OTT: Where To Watch Nithya Menen's Tamil Film For Which She Got National Award

Thiruchitrambalam is a romantic comedy film which is written and directed by Mithran R Jawahar

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Thiruchitrambalam OTT Release Date | Trailer

Thiruchitrambalam is a romantic comedy film starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on August 18, 2022, and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of that year. Nithya Menon has received a National Film Award in the category of Best Actress for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam. The film is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Thiruchitrambalam?

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut's Election Corruption Plea
Bombay HC Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut's Election Corruption Plea
'Chalta Phirta Science Model': Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Fidget Spinner Look (VIDEO)
'Chalta Phirta Science Model': Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Fidget Spinner Look (VIDEO)
'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates Later Due To Security Requirements In J&K
'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates Later Due To Security Requirements In J&K
Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him
Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him

The film is available on Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Plot

The movie tells the story of a food delivery boy named Thiruchitrambalam who struggles to make his family happy and fulfilled but never receives support from his father, Sr Thiruchitrambalam. His heart is broken when he fails in a romantic relationship. After facing rejection from all sides, Thiruchitrambalam decides to embark on a journey of self-discovery. What will happen when he meets Shobhana?

Read Also
Breathless OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Medical Web Series
article-image

Cast

The film features Dhanush as Thiruchitrambalam, Prakash Raj as Inspector Neelakandan, Nithya Menen as Shobana, Bharathiraja as Sr Thiruchitrambalam, Raashii Khanna as Anusha, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Ranjani, Sriranjani as Rajeshwari, Aranthangi Nisha as Dhanalakshmi, VJ Pappu as Krishna and Munishkanth as Subbaraj, among others.

Read Also
Raayan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Dhanush's 50th Film Online
article-image

All about Thiruchitrambalam

The film is written and directed by Mithran R Jawahar. Kalanithi Maran has produced the film under the banner of Sun Pictures. Om Prakash has done the cinematography and Prasanna GK has edited the film. It is distributed by Red Giant Movies and Ayngaran International. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thiruchitrambalam On OTT: Where To Watch Nithya Menen's Tamil Film For Which She Got National Award

Thiruchitrambalam On OTT: Where To Watch Nithya Menen's Tamil Film For Which She Got National Award

Aattam On OTT: Where To Watch National Award-Winning Malayalam Film Online

Aattam On OTT: Where To Watch National Award-Winning Malayalam Film Online

'Chalta Phirta Science Model': Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Fidget Spinner Look (VIDEO)

'Chalta Phirta Science Model': Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Fidget Spinner Look (VIDEO)

Emily In Paris Season 4 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Emily In Paris Season 4 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Breathless OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Medical Web Series

Breathless OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Medical Web Series