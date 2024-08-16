Thiruchitrambalam On OTT: Where To Watch Nithya Menen's Tamil Film For Which She Got National Award

Thiruchitrambalam OTT Release Date | Trailer

Thiruchitrambalam is a romantic comedy film starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on August 18, 2022, and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of that year. Nithya Menon has received a National Film Award in the category of Best Actress for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam. The film is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Thiruchitrambalam?

The film is available on Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Plot

The movie tells the story of a food delivery boy named Thiruchitrambalam who struggles to make his family happy and fulfilled but never receives support from his father, Sr Thiruchitrambalam. His heart is broken when he fails in a romantic relationship. After facing rejection from all sides, Thiruchitrambalam decides to embark on a journey of self-discovery. What will happen when he meets Shobhana?

Cast

The film features Dhanush as Thiruchitrambalam, Prakash Raj as Inspector Neelakandan, Nithya Menen as Shobana, Bharathiraja as Sr Thiruchitrambalam, Raashii Khanna as Anusha, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Ranjani, Sriranjani as Rajeshwari, Aranthangi Nisha as Dhanalakshmi, VJ Pappu as Krishna and Munishkanth as Subbaraj, among others.

All about Thiruchitrambalam

The film is written and directed by Mithran R Jawahar. Kalanithi Maran has produced the film under the banner of Sun Pictures. Om Prakash has done the cinematography and Prasanna GK has edited the film. It is distributed by Red Giant Movies and Ayngaran International. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.