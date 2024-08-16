 Breathless OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Medical Web Series
Breathless OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Medical Web Series

Breathless is written and directed by Carlos Montero, Carlos Ruano, Pablo Saiz and Guillermo Escribano

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Breathless OTT Release Date | Trailer

Breathless is an upcoming medical series starring Najwa Nimri in the lead. It will be released on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Breathless?

The series will be released on August 30, 2024 on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Manu Ríos, Najwa Nimri, Blanca Suárez...this medical team will have your heart racing. Breathless, from the creator of Elite, premieres August 30."

Plot

The eight-episodic series narrates the stories of doctors in a public hospital whose motto is to take of their patients and save their lives. The series also aims to showcase how they fight for loopholes in the healthcare system. What happens when they develop a friendship and love relationship with each other?

Cast and production of Breathless

The series features Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sanchez-Gijon, Blanca Suarez, Manu Rios, Borja Luna, Ana Rayo, Alfonso Bassave, Blanca Martinez and Abril Zamora, among others. The upcoming series is written and directed by Carlos Montero, Carlos Ruano, Pablo Saiz, and Guillermo Escribano. It is produced by Diego Betancor, Carlos Ruano and Carlos Montero.

The cinematography is done by Oscar Duran, Raquel Fernandez and Nunez. The series is edited by Cristina Laguna, David Pelegrín, Juan Sebastián Ordonez and Noelia Aguilera.

