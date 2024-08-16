 His Three Daughters OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen's Film
His Three Daughters OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen's Film

His Three Daughters is written and directed by Azazel Jacobs

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
His Three Daughters OTT Release Date | Trailer

His Three Daughters is a comedy film starring Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, and Natasha Lyonne in the lead roles. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2023, and it was released in theatres on September 6, 2024. It will release on OTT in 2024.

When and where to watch His Three Daughters?

The film will release on September 20, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming platform shared a trailer on X and wrote, "Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen...SISTERS. His Three Daughters premieres September 20."

Plot

The story centres around three daughters - Katie, Christina, and Rachel, who initially have no emotional connection with each other. However, when they come together in New York City to support their sick father, they end up forming a strong family bond. Will the bond remain forever or not is revealed in the film?

Cast and production of His Three Daughters

The film features Carrie Coon as Katie, Elizabeth Olsen as Christina, Natasha Lyonne as Rachel, Jovan Adepo as Benji, Rudy Galvan as Angel, Jasmine Bracey, and Joase Febus, among others.

The upcoming film is written and directed by Azazel Jacobs.

Alex Orlovsky has produced the film with Azazel Jacobs, Duncan Montgomery, Matt Aselton, Marc Marrie, Jack Selby, Timothy Headington, and Lia Buman under the banner of High-Frequency Entertainment, Case Study Films, Animal Pictures Talkies Inc, Tango Entertainment and Arts & Sciences.

