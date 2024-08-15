 Fight Night - The Million Dollar Heist OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The crime-thriller series is an adaption of Jeff Keating and Jim Roberts' podcast of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Trailer

The eight-episodic crime thriller series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, stars Kevin Hart, Taraji P Henson in a lead roles. It is based on Jeff Keating and Jim Roberts' podcast of the same name. The series will release all its episodes on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist?

The makers of the series will release it on September 6, 2024. It will premiere on Peacock. Indian audiences can watch it on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The crime drama is set in the backdrop of 1970s Atlanta and narrates the story of one of the biggest heists in America. The story starts with a famous boxer, Muhammad Ali, who defeats Jerry Quarry in boxing. After the fight night, a friend of Ali, Chicken Man, hosts a grand party; however, the night turns into a nightmare when a bunch of criminals rob the guests at gunpoint. The incident is inspired by a real incident that became one of the largest armed robberies in America.

Cast of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

The series cast includes Kevin Hart as Chicken Man, Dexter Darden as Muhammad Ali, Taraji P Henson as Vivian Thomas, Terrence Howard as Richard Wheeler, Samuel L Jackson as Frank Moten, Don Cheadle as Detective JD Hudson, Marsha Stephanie Blake as Delores Hudson, Samuel L Jackson as Frank Moten, Rockmond Dunbar as Uncle Willie, Myles Bullock, Artrece Johnson, Clifton Powell and Teresa Celeste, among others. It is produced by iHeartPodcasts, Universal Television, HartBeat Productions, Studio 43, Will Packer Media and Doghouse Pictures.

