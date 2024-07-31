Sleeping Dogs OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe's Thriller Film Online

Sleeping Dogs OTT Release Date | Trailer

Sleeping Dogs is a crime thriller film starring Russell Crowe in the lead role. It was released in theatres on March 22, 2024, and is now set to premiere on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Sleeping Dogs on OTT?

The film will premiere on August 2, 2024, and the audiences can watch it on Lionsgate Play. The action thriller film is an adaptation of EO Chirovici's acclaimed novel, The Book of Mirrors.

Plot

The story centers around ex-homicide detective Roy, who decides to investigate a murder case instead of suffering from memory loss. Roy takes a clinical trial, and the doctor tells him he forgets many things and needs to keep his mind busy. He tries to discover the hidden truth behind Joseph's murder. Will he be able to solve Joseph's murder mystery case?

Cast

The film features Russell Crowe as Roy Freeman, Marton Csokas as Dr Joseph Wieder, Karen Gillan as Laura Baines, Tommy Flanagan as Jimmy Remis, Thomas M Wright as Wayne Devereaux, Harry Greenwood as Richard Finn, Paula Arundell as Susan Avery, Pacharo Mzembe as Isaac Samuel, Lynn Gilmartin as Diane Lynch and Thomas M Wright as Wayne Devereaux, among others.

About Sleeping Dogs

The film is written and directed by Adam Cooper and Bill Collage. Deborah Glover has bankrolled the film with Adam Cooper, Mark Fasano, Henry Winterstern, Arun Kumar, Pouya Shabazian and Bill Collage under Nickel City Productions and Highland Film Group.

Ben Nott has done the cinematography and Matt Villa has edited the film.