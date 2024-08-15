Rebel Ridge OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Where To Watch

Rebel Ridge OTT Release Date | Trailer

Rebel Ridge is an action thriller film starring Aaron Pierre in the lead role. According to the makers of the film, it will be released directly on OTT in September 2024.

Release date and platform of Rebel Ridge

The film is set to release on September 6, 2024. Rebel Ridge will be available on Netflix. The streaming giant has shared the trailer of the film on X and captioned, "He didn’t start this fight, but he will finish it. Rebel Ridge, the next film by Jeremy Saulnier, premieres September 6. Starring Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, and AnnaSophia Robb."

Rebel Ridge, the next film by Jeremy Saulnier, premieres September 6. Starring Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, and AnnaSophia Robb. pic.twitter.com/9I4D2Hgrrs — Netflix (@netflix) August 7, 2024

Story

The story follows a former Marine commando, Terry Richmond, who embarks on a journey to fight against corrupt police officers in the small town of Shelby Springs when he discovers that his cousin gets arrested by the police. Terry decides to go to a local police station to post bail for his cousin. However, things take an intense turn when he finds himself robbed by the local cops. What Terry does afterward is revealed in the film.

Cast of Rebel Ridge

The cast of the film includes Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, AnnaSophia Robb as Summer McBride, Don Johnson as Chief Sandy Burnne, Emory Cohen as Officer Steve Lann, David Denman as Officer Evan Marston, James Cromwell as Judge and Zsane Jhe as Officer Jessica Sims, among others.

All about The Rebel Ridge

The action-thriller film is written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier. Neil Kopp has produced the film with Jeremy Saulnier, Anish Savjani, Macon Blair and Vincent Savino under Filmscience and Bonneville Pictures. David Gallego has done the cinematography and Jeremy Saulnier has edited the film. The music is composed by Brooke Blair and Will Blair.