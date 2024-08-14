 Renfield OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage's Horror Film
Renfield OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage's Horror Film

The comedy horror film is an adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel Dracula

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Renfield OTT Release Date | Trailer

Renfield is a horror film starring Nicholas Hoult in the titular role and Nicolas Cage in a key role. It premiered on March 30, 2023, at the Overlook Film Festival and was released in the United States on April 14, 2023. The film will be released on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Renfield on OTT?

The film will be released on August 15, 2024. It will be available on Hulu; and, Indian audiences can watch it on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The story is set in the early 20th century and revolves around a tortured criminal, Renfield, who was forced to capture prey for his Dracula boss for centuries. Renfield gets tired of his dominance and starts looking for freedom from his cage. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film cast includes Nicholas Hoult as Robert Montague Renfield, Nicolas Cage as Dracula, Awkwafina as Officer Rebecca Quincy, Ben Schwartz as Tedward Lobo, Brandon Scott Jones as Mark, Adrian Martinez as Chris, Camille Chen as Kate Quincy, Jenna Kanell as Carol, Caroline Williams as Vanessa and Bess Rous as Caitlyn.

Life Is Beautiful OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

All about Renfield

The comedy horror film is an adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel Dracula. The film is directed by Chris McKay and Ryan Ridley has done the screenplay. Chris McKay has produced the film with Samantha Nisenboim, David Alpert, Robert Kirkman, Sean Furst and Bryan Furst under the banner of Giant Wildcat and Skybound. Marco Beltrami has composed the music and Mitchell Amundsen has done the cinematography. Zene Baker, Giancarlo Ganziano, and Ryan Folsey have edited the film.

