Inside Out 2 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

Inside Out 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Inside Out 2 is an animated film starring the voices of actors, Amy Poehler, Kensington Tallman, Maya Hawke, and more. It was released in theatres on June 10, 2024, and received a positive response from critics. It is premiering on OTT.

Where to watch Inside Out 2

The adventure comedy film is available on YouTube and Google Play, however, it is available only on a rental basis.

Story

The film narrates the story of a teenager, Riley Andersen, who moves to San Francisco hoping to find a better life. Her life takes a turn when she takes admission to a high school and finds herself all alone among strangers. Riley's fear comes back when her schoolmates start bullying her. Things become much more interesting when Riley discovers a dark hooded figure.

Cast

The film features talented voice artists, including Kensington Tallman as Riley Andersen, Amy Poehler as Joy, Grace Lu as Grace, Liza Lapira as Disgust, Tony Hale as Fear, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Lilimar Hernandez as Valentina, Yvette Nicole Brown as Coach Roberts and Kirk Thatcher as Foreman, among others.

About Inside Out 2

The animated film is helmed by Kelsey Mann, and Meg LeFauve has done the screenplay with Dave Holstein. Mark Nielsen has produced the show under Pixar Animation Studios. Adam Habib and Jonathan Pytko has done the cinematography, and Maurissa Horwitz has edited the film. The music is composed by Andrea Datzman.