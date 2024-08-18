Drive-Away Dolls OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Where To Watch

Drive-Away Dolls OTT Release Date | Trailer

Drive-Away Dolls is a dark comedy film featuring Margaret Qualley, Beanie Feldstein, and Geraldine Vishwanathan in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on February 22, 2024, and received mixed response from critics. The film will drop on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Drive-Away Dolls?

The film will be released on August 23, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Jio Cinema.

Story

The film narrates the story of two female friends, Jamie and Marian, who decide to go on a road trip when they get frustrated with their lives. However, things take a dramatic turn when they find a mysterious suitcase in their car. What happens when they discover that two men are trying to chase them and they are criminals?

Cast

The film features Margaret Qualley as Jamie, Beanie Feldstein as Sukie, Geraldine Viswanathan as Marian, Colman Domingo as the chief, Pedro Pascal as Santos, Joey Slotnick as Arliss, Bill Camp as Curlie, CJ Wilson as Flint, Annie Gonzalez as Carla, Matt Damon as Senator Gary Channel, Josh Flitter as the bellboy and Miley Cyrus as Tiffany Plastercaster, among others.

All about Drive-Away Dolls

The crime thriller film is directed and written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke. It is produced by Ethan Coen, Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Robert Graf and Tricia Cooke under Working Title Films. Carter Burwell has composed the music, and Tricia Cooke has edited the film. Focus Features and Universal Pictures has distributed the film.