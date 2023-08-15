Ukranian Singer Uma Shanti Hurls Tricolour At Audience During Pune Concert; Faces Legal Trouble

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti, known for her role as the front woman in the musical band 'Shanti People,' has landed herself in trouble due to an alleged act of disrespect towards the tricolour during a concert in Pune.

The incident occurred during a musical event held at a restaurant-cum-bar in the Mundhwa area of the city on the eve of India's Independence Day.

SHANTI THREW THE FLAG INTO THE CROWD

The singer, renowned for blending electronic dance music (EDM) with Vedic mantras, was performing on stage, holding the Indian tricolour flag and waving it amidst the fervour of the performance. Unexpectedly, Shanti hurled the flag into the audience, prompting swift backlash from attendees and sparking a legal response.

A police official from Mundhwa police station confirmed the development, stating that both Uma Shanti and the event organizer, Kartik More, have been booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. The official reported that the alleged incident occurred during the live musical performance at the venue.

This incident of alleged tricolour disrespect has drawn attention due to the gravity of the charge and the cultural significance of the national flag in India. The tricolour holds immense importance as a symbol of the country's independence and unity.

LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SHANTI & THE CONCERT ORGANISER

Both Uma Shanti and Kartik More have received notices, summoning them to participate in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

The legal action underscores the seriousness with which such incidents are taken and emphasizes the importance of respecting national symbols and sentiments.

For the unversed, Uma Shanti's association with 'Shanti People' made her a notable figure in the world of music, particularly for her unique fusion of contemporary EDM and ancient Vedic traditions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)