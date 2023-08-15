 Independence Day 2023: Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Other Celebs Observe 77th I-Day
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
article-image

As India celebrated the 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, a slew of celebs took to their social media handles to remember the freedom fighters and observe the importance of freedom and independence in today's time. They wished their followers on the occasion of Independence Day and also noted how far the country has come.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan launched the first motion poster of their upcoming film 'Fighter' as they wished their fans a happy Independence Day.

"A salute to our glorious nation.Happy Independence Day!" Deepika wrote along with the poster.

article-image

Celebs wish on Indepedence Day

Anushka Sharma took to her social media to share a note reading "Happy Independence Day".

Kiara Advani gave a glimpse of her time spent at Wagah Border and wrote, "Happy Independence Day my fellow countrymen. While every year our hearts swell with pride on this day remembering all the brave hearts of India, this year my experience was personal and one that I will cherish forever."

Sharing a video on Independence Day, Anupam Kher wrote, "I often think that if ever our tricolor gets a chance to express its feelings to the countrymen, what will the tricolor say to us? On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, in this video, I have tried to address the countrymen on behalf of our national flag!"

Zeenat Aman wrote, "Today, nothing but a simple wish. That every Indian, nay every citizen of this world, be free from hatred, violence, intolerance and oppression."

On the other hand, veteran actress Saira Banu shared a video of Dilip Kumar's song 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka', and penned a note which read, "Aman aur shanti kisi bhi mulk ko mazbooti se baandhe rakhne ka kaam karte hain. Dilip Sahib ka bhi yahi maanna tha ki agar koi misaal qayam karni hi hai toh woh Aman ki shakl mein ki jaye taakeh aane vali naslein usse seekh sakein aur iss silsile ko aage badha sake, kyunki awaam ki taraqqi mein hi Hindustan ki taraqqi hai. Aap sabhi ko 'Azaadi Mubarak'."

article-image

