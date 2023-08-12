Independence Day 2023: 8 Bollywood Movies To Ignite Your Patriotism

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 12, 2023
Wondering what to watch this Independence day? Here are some best Bollywood movies to ignite the patriotism within you:
1. Shershaah - Witness the real-life heroics of Captain Vikram Batra in "Shershaah." Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani lead the cast in this biographical war film that commemorates the sacrifices made during the Kargil War. Experience the story of bravery and sacrifice, available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video¹.
2. Bhuj: The Pride of India - In "Bhuj: The Pride of India," Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha bring to life the incredible true story of 300 women who rebuilt an airbase during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. This period war drama celebrates the resilience of women and their pivotal role in history. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
3. Border - Relive the historic Battle of Longewala through "Border," a timeless war film. Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, and an ensemble cast depict the fierce determination of Indian soldiers who defended their post against all odds during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Watch this classic on Zee5³.
4. Rang De Basanti - "Rang De Basanti" resonates with the youth as it intertwines past and present. Aamir Khan and his dynamic co-stars take you on a journey where modern friendships mirror the valor of freedom fighters. This cult film, available on Netflix, questions corruption and ignites a spark for change.
5. Lagaan - "Lagaan" combines sports and struggle as villagers challenge British officers to a cricket match to evade oppressive taxes. Aamir Khan and a talented cast bring to life this epic sports drama nominated for an Oscar. Witness the spirit of defiance and unity on Netflix.
6. Swades - Shah Rukh Khan's powerful performance in "Swades" captures the essence of an NRI's journey back to his roots. Uncover the beauty of rural India and the issues it faces as this social drama sheds light on education and development. Find it on Netflix.
7. Chak De! India - In "Chak De! India," Shah Rukh Khan leads a group of remarkable actresses as they challenge stereotypes and national rivals to win the World Cup. Celebrate the spirit of teamwork and women's empowerment in this sports drama, available on Amazon Prime Video.
8. Uri: The Surgical Strike - "Uri: The Surgical Strike" is a gripping action thriller that recounts the daring surgical strikes of 2016. Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of the Indian Army's bravery is a testament to their unwavering dedication. Witness the covert operation on Zee5.
Thanks For Reading!