Independence Day 2023: Celebrate Freedom In 7 Unconventional Ways

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 12, 2023
India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on 15th August. Here are 7 unique ways to celebarte this national day
Visit Historic Places: Make sure to visit historic places like Gateway of India and museums in your city to know more about your city. It can be a fun educational activity for the whole family, helping everyone learn more about your nation's journey to independence
Plant a Sapling: Celebrate this Independence day by planting a sapling at your home or your housing society. It is a perfect way to give tribute to our country
Beach Cleanup: Volunteer in beach cleanups, this way you are also contributing to the well-being of your community and environment
Celebrate with Food: India is a diverse country, where every state and region is known for different kind of food. Invite your friends, family and even your neighbours to organise a potluck where every memeber would bring there traditional dish on the table
Movie Marathon: Watch all the Patriatic movies at home with your family and friends. From Mangal Pandey to Rang De Basanti, make sure to binge watch these movies all over again
Reading: Its not everyday that we read patriotic books. Get ready to read some books related to Patriotism and India's Independence that will help you know more about your country
Dress UP: This one is for all the parents out there! Organise a event at home where your kid and their friends can dress up as various Indian Freedom Fighters and tell their stories, this way your child will learn more about Indian heroes
