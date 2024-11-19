'Udne Ki Aasha Is Not Dreamy Or Far Fetched': Neha Harsora Credits Show's Relatability Factor For Its Success (Exclusive)

Udne Ki Aasha, produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary and Rolling Tales Production and led by Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon, recently celebrated a significant milestone of completing 250 episodes. Consistently ranking in the top three shows for an extended period, the show has resonated deeply with audiences for its relatable storytelling and grounded characters.

Neha Harsora, who plays the titular character of Sailee, shared her excitement about the journey so far. “I’m very, very happy. Completing 250 episodes feels surreal. I still remember the first day of my shoot at Virar Ganesh Mandir—it’s a memory that will always stay with me. A lot has happened in these 250 episodes, and the evolution of Sailee has been remarkable,” she said.

Reflecting on her character, Neha added, “Sailee started as an unmarried, responsible girl who had to marry someone she wasn’t initially drawn to. Over time, she found her own identity, started her own business, and became independent. She still respects Renuka but now stands up for herself when needed. It’s been such a rewarding journey to portray this transformation.”

When asked about the show’s success, Neha credited its relatability. “The simplicity of Udne Ki Aasha is its strongest point. It’s not dreamy or far-fetched—it reflects real-life standards and ways of living. The variety in characters and perspectives adds to its charm,” she explained.

She also praised the producer, Rahul Kumar Tewary, for his unique approach. “Rahul sir is a people’s person. His approachable nature and dedication are truly inspiring. It’s rare to find someone so involved and passionate. Working with this team has been a joy, and I deeply admire the production house for their vision and execution,” Neha concluded.