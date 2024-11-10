 ‘What’s The Point Of Poking Their Nose..?’: Kanwar Dhillon Finally Opens Up On His Statement About Alice Kaushik Being Misconstrued
In a recent media interaction, Bigg Boss 18 fame Alice Kaushik’s Kanwar Dhillon, who recieved a lot of flak for denying the actress’s statement on his proposal to her, has finally opened up on the same and has refused to give any explanations to anyone.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have been together for quite a few years now. The actress, who is currently locked in the Bigg Boss 18 house, met and fell in love with Kanwar on the sets of their show Pandya Store. While both Kanwar and Alice have made their relationship official, the actress, in one of the initial episodes of the show had gone ahead to reveal how beau Kanwar proposed to her and revealed that Kanwar proposed the actress for marriage directly. However, Kanwar, in a few interviews outside the show completely denied this statement of the actress and stated that he did not propose her for marriage but said that she is the kind of girl one would get married to.

article-image

This statement of Kanwar was revealed to Alice in one of the past episodes of the show by host Salman Khan, which led to the actress breaking down. After this episode, a lot of celebrities, including Kamya Punjabi and Aly Goni slammed Kanwar for his interview and went ahead to add that the actor should have atleast waited. Kanwar, who did not react to the same until now has finally reacted to his statement and has gone ahead to mention that his statement was misconstrued.

In a conversation with The Times Of India, the Udne Ki Aasha fame opened up on the same and said, “Woh duniya ka kaam hai, tawa garam tha aur roti sekhne aa gaye. They just commented watching the promo and did not understand what I was trying to say.”

article-image

Further revealing why did he not give any clarifications, Kanwar stated that he does not feel the need to issue a clarification to those who he does not know. The actor said, “Those who have a doubt can call me and ask. I don’t think I need to clarify to those whom I do not know. When things are good, people don’t come to ask right? So what’s the point of poking their nose when something else happens? I know what I was saying, so I do not want to waste my energy in explaining.”

For the uninformed, Kanwar is currently a part of Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha which has been performing exceptionally well on the TRP charts

