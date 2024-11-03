 ‘Uss Rishte Ki Izzat Rakh Lete’: Kamya Punjabi SLAMS Kanwar Dhillon For Giving Interviews Clarifying Alice’s Statement In Bigg Boss 18
Kamya Punjabi, an ardent follower of Bigg Boss, took to her social media handle to slam Bigg Boss 18 fame Alice Kaushik’s boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon for giving interviews about Alice’s recent statement on his proposal to the actress.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Kamya Punjabi, who is an ardent follower of the controversial reality show; Bigg Boss, is also hooked on to this season of the show. The actor, known for her honest opinions on the contestants of the show every year, took to her X handle to slam Kanwar Dhillon for giving interviews clarifying Alice Kaushik’s statement on his proposal to the actress.

Taking to her X handle, Kamya, expressing her opinions stated that Kanwar should not have given interviews about Alice’s statements in the show.

“Chalo agar #Alice ne keh bhi diva ki ladke ne usko propose kiya jo ki ladke ne nahi kiya, par rishta toh phir bhi hai na? Uss rishte ki hi izzat kar lete.. but he is going around giving interviews #RedFlagAlert #Biggboss18,” wrote Kamya.

For the uninformed, in one of her early conversations with Karan Veer Mehra, Alice had gone ahead to state that boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon proposed to her straight away by saying that he wants to marry her. In his interview outside the show, Karan clarified on this statement of the actress and stated that he only said ‘Alice was the kind of a girl he would want to get married and settled with.’ This was informed to Alice by host Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show, after which, the actress broke down.

