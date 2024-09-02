 Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To Sleep...'
Kamya Panjabi, who has been a popular name in the world of hindi television has opened up on the industry being 'very clean.' The actress rules out any form of sexual abuse in the industry and states that whatever happens, happens with mutual consent in the industry.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
The Mollywood 'Me Too' movement has taken the internet by storm. With shocking names from the industry coming up, not just Mollywood, but the world of entertainment in general has been abuzz. Well, Kamya Panjabi, a popular name in Hindi television has now spoken about sexual abuse in the Hindi television industry and has ruled out the same.

The actress, speaking to News18 Showsha about the same states that television has been a very clean medium. The actress mentions that television is the safest mediums in the entertainment industry and that whatever happens here happens with mutual consent. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame further rules out possibilities of sexual abuse in the television industry and states that if one is talented, they get the role here.

Kamya says, ''Television has been very clean. I don’t know what used to happen in the past, but now it is very clean. There is no such filth here. People aren’t forced or blackmailed here. There is no casting couch. If you fit a role, you have talent; you will be selected for the show. I feel television is the safest place in the entertainment industry. Sexual abuse does not happen here. Whatever happens, because there is mutual consent. Nobody is telling anyone to sleep with them in the promise of a role.”

Further, the actress opened up about some actors in the television industry being womanisers and goes ahead to mention that if the girl mentions about being uncomfortable, the other person stops. Kamya says, ''I know of some people who say that such things have happened to them. But again, if a girl does not want, it will not happen. It does not happen in the television industry. I don’t know about films or OTT, but it does not happen in TV.''

Kamya is presently a part of Ishq Jabariya. The actress is known for her stint in shows like Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki, Bigg Boss 7, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and more.

