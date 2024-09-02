Salman Khan's Ex-Somy Ali On Bollywood's Toxicity Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Visiting Man's Suite Was Necessary If...'

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, known for her roles in the 90s, recently talked about the recent findings of the Hema Committee report and stated that it is 'disheartening.' She also spoke about Bollywood's toxicity in light of the Mollywood #MeToo row, recalling her experiences of exploitation by some of the biggest actors in the industry.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Somy revealed that in the late 1990s, she faced #MeToo incidents where she was warned that visiting a certain man’s suite was essential for advancing her career. However; her experience in Bollywood was not exactly identical to the circumstances faced by the women in the Malayalam film industry.

Somy added, "It was deeply shaped by a toxic environment that often silenced women or punished them for speaking out."

"I’ve also witnessed the heartbreaking 'walk of shame'—women, dishevelled and distressed, leaving hotel suites early in the morning after being exploited by some of the biggest actors in Bollywood, including individuals publicly seen as committed family men," she added.

Somy, who supports the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, acknowledged her awareness of the complex and troubling situations that occur behind closed doors.

"For instance, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars has been involved in a gender-confused relationship, where his gay lover fathered an aborted foetus with the star’s elder sister. These hidden realities further highlight the need for systemic change," stated Somy.

Somy revealed that the film industry provided minimal support to women who spoke out against sexual harassment and she was clear about the challenges she faced, but her voice wasn’t valued, which led her to move to the United States.

Speaking about the Hema Committee Report, Somy said, "I sincerely hope the Hema Committee report serves as a wake-up call for the industry to protect and empower women and men, who are victimised, so that they can work without fear of retribution."