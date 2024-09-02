 Salman Khan's Ex-Somy Ali On Bollywood's Toxicity Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Visiting Man's Suite Was Necessary If...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan's Ex-Somy Ali On Bollywood's Toxicity Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Visiting Man's Suite Was Necessary If...'

Salman Khan's Ex-Somy Ali On Bollywood's Toxicity Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Visiting Man's Suite Was Necessary If...'

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, recently recalled getting exploited by some of the biggest actors in Bollywood.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, known for her roles in the 90s, recently talked about the recent findings of the Hema Committee report and stated that it is 'disheartening.' She also spoke about Bollywood's toxicity in light of the Mollywood #MeToo row, recalling her experiences of exploitation by some of the biggest actors in the industry.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Somy revealed that in the late 1990s, she faced #MeToo incidents where she was warned that visiting a certain man’s suite was essential for advancing her career. However; her experience in Bollywood was not exactly identical to the circumstances faced by the women in the Malayalam film industry.

Somy added, "It was deeply shaped by a toxic environment that often silenced women or punished them for speaking out."

Read Also
Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali REACTS To Participation In Bigg Boss 18: 'Something I Wouldn't...
article-image

"I’ve also witnessed the heartbreaking 'walk of shame'—women, dishevelled and distressed, leaving hotel suites early in the morning after being exploited by some of the biggest actors in Bollywood, including individuals publicly seen as committed family men," she added.

FPJ Shorts
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 819 Constable Positions
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 819 Constable Positions
Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Glows In Sheer Outfit For Maternity Photoshoot, Ranveer Singh Cradles Her Baby Bump
Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Glows In Sheer Outfit For Maternity Photoshoot, Ranveer Singh Cradles Her Baby Bump

Somy, who supports the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, acknowledged her awareness of the complex and troubling situations that occur behind closed doors.

"For instance, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars has been involved in a gender-confused relationship, where his gay lover fathered an aborted foetus with the star’s elder sister. These hidden realities further highlight the need for systemic change," stated Somy.

Somy revealed that the film industry provided minimal support to women who spoke out against sexual harassment and she was clear about the challenges she faced, but her voice wasn’t valued, which led her to move to the United States.

Read Also
Somy Ali's EXPLOSIVE Revelation: 'Sangeeta Bijlani Called Off Marriage With Salman Khan After She...
article-image

Speaking about the Hema Committee Report, Somy said, "I sincerely hope the Hema Committee report serves as a wake-up call for the industry to protect and empower women and men, who are victimised, so that they can work without fear of retribution."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis...

'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis...

Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Glows In Sheer Outfit For Maternity Photoshoot, Ranveer Singh Cradles Her...

Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Glows In Sheer Outfit For Maternity Photoshoot, Ranveer Singh Cradles Her...

Why Were Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Residence In Vancouver? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Shooter...

Why Were Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Residence In Vancouver? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Shooter...

Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey On His Character Losing Value After Gaurav Khanna's Entry: 'Show Cannot...

Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey On His Character Losing Value After Gaurav Khanna's Entry: 'Show Cannot...

AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Man Fires Shots Outside Renowned Punjabi Singer's House In Canada's...

AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Man Fires Shots Outside Renowned Punjabi Singer's House In Canada's...