 Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik In Tears After Salman Khan Reveals Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon Denied Her Marriage Proposal Claims
Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan is seen informing Alice Kaushik that her actor-boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon denied that he proposed to the actress. Alice had shared that her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon proposed to her for marriage. Salman then told Alice that Kanwar has denied all the claims and quoted him by saying "Maine kisi ko koi propose nahi kiya. Alice aur main nahi hai."

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar and "Bigg Boss 18" host Salman Khan will be seen giving some reality checks to the contestants. He will also be seen schooling Rajat Dalal and informing Alice Kaushik that her actor-boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon denied that he proposed to the actress. A promo started with Salman reprimanding Rajat and showing what people think about him outside the house.

He showed him a few comments dropped by fans, which highlight how Rajat's confused state. Salman read out a comment: "Rajat the bouncer and bodyguard.kal jis ladki ko beizzat kar raha tha aaj uska rakhwaala ban gaya hai."

He then said: "Baahar se ye feedback aa rahi hai ki aap is ghar me kisi ke nahi ho. Asli Rajat kon hai, isme abhi confusion hai." The superstar then went on to Alice and talked about the conversation she had with Karan Veer Mehra. Alice had shared that her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon proposed to her for marriage. Salman then told Alice that Kanwar has denied all the claims and quoted him by saying "Maine kisi ko koi propose nahi kiya. Alice aur main nahi hai."

The actress was first shocked and then broke down immediately after hearing this.

The upcoming episode will also see a wildcard entry Digvijay Singh Rathee, who was seen in the youth-based shows such as "Roadies" and "MTV Splitsvilla." The show, which commenced on October 6, will also have the housemates celebrate Diwali inside the house away from family and friends.

"Bigg Boss 18" had evicted contestants such as Gunaratna Sadavarte, Hemlata Sharma, Muskan Bamne and Nyrraa Banerjee. Currently the show has housemates, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.

