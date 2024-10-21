'Pet Palne Ki Majburiyaan...' Kanwar Dhillon Demands Apology From Manu Punjabi For Mocking GF Alice Kaushik's Panic Attack On BB18

Kanwar Dhillon recently hit back at Manu Punjabi, who is a former contestant on Bigg Boss 10, after he made comments about his girlfriend Alice Kaushik's panic attack on Bigg Boss 18. Manu recently claimed that Alice faked her condition to gain limelight and attention.

In response, Kanwar took to his Instagram story and demanded an apology from Manu for his insensitive remarks towards his girlfriend. He wrote, "@manupunjabim3 mera comment delete karne se ye sach nahi badlega ki teri baatein, soch aur content sabkuch hai..Grow up and be responsible dude! U need to apologise to @alicekaushikofficial for the shit reel and nonsense u spoke against her."

"And to everyone who goes through this! In the meanwhile enjoy your "Lime & Light" with all the desperate attention you live for. Kaun hain ye baaki ke gawaar log aur kidhar se aate hain? Mocking people and their health problems in the name of content?? Wah re social media,pet paalne ki majburiyaan kitni hain logon ki..Sad!," said Kanwar in his note.

Alice got a panic attack after her close friend, Avinash Mishra, was allegedly evicted from Bigg Boss 18. Shilpa Shirodkar rushed to help her by putting sugar in her mouth; Alice was immediately taken to the medical room.

Kanwar and Alice Kaushik starred together in the television serial Pandya Store, where they played the role of a couple, which was loved by their fans. Shortly after, rumours began circulating on social media about them dating in real life, but the pair chose to stay silent on the matter.

Later, the two appeared on Smart Jodi, where they performed a romantic act. When the host, Arjun Bijlani, questioned their relationship status, the couple finally acknowledged it, making their relationship official on national television.