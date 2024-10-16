 'I Want To Marry You': Bigg Boss 18's Alice Kaushik Reveals How Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon Asked Her Out
Alice Kaushik, who is currently locked in the Bigg Boss 18 house, recently opened up on how her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon proposed to her. The couple met and fell in love on the sets of their show 'Pandya Store.'

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now. The actress, who is currently locked in the Bigg Boss 18 house, recently opened up on her love life and revealed how her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon proposed to her.

Speaking to her friends Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra in the show, the actress revealed that she is the first girl Kanwar has introduced to her family. Further revealing how Kanwar proposed to her, Alice says, ''He approached me with 'I want to marry you.' No I love you, I like you, seedha 'I want to marry you.' He knows I am a no nonsense person.''

Upon listening to the same, Eisha Singh looked mesmerized and said, ''How sweet.''

Alice, who is currently a participant of Bigg Boss 18, met and fell in love with boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon on the sets of Star Plus' show 'Pandya Store.' The couple kept their relationship under the wraps for a couple of months, before making it official. Both Kanwar and Alice have been very vocal about their relationship with each other and are also seen sharing glimpses of their love story on their social media handles.

For the uninformed, Kanwar is currently leading Star Plus' Udne Ki Aasha opposite Neha Harsora and the show has been a constant in the top 5 race on the TRP charts.

