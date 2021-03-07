TV host Amrita Gandhi opens up about dealing with 'working-mom's guilt' and the challenges that come with her family name

Did you have a constant urge to prove yourself because of the family lineage?

I don't think it drove me to prove myself further, to prove myself as independent from my name.

I have been proud of who I am and I am who I am. And, that is a family trait. It is very true for me and my family to be who we are and not to try to borrow laurels from a great man.

How do you deal with the criticism and trolling on social media?

I have never dealt with it. I am very social media shy, I go there only for fun.

To be honest, I've protected myself by being hardly present on social media and that is something I will have to navigate in the future if I get unduly trolled. But, in general, if anyone crosses the line of decency, you do not engage.

Sometimes, conversations cross the line of decency, cross the line of facts, lines of truth, we need to change these patterns.

On a one of one level, I have been told by those more experienced that I shouldn't engage.

While balancing your personal and professional life, how do deal with working-mom guilt?

I will be very blatantly honest. It's a very feminist thing or I don't know how I will be labeled, but I deal with it by putting my children first. I will sacrifice my work for my children.

I always put my kids first, I do it and I am sure a lot of other mothers do, which makes us amazing.

An advice for all the women on how to celebrate Women's Day 2021.

This year has deprived a lot of us from giving our loved ones hugs and kisses. I would say this Women's Day, as soon as it's safe for everyone to be with each other, just find a family member that you have not seen enough or whoever your dearest ones -- like my parents don't live in the same city as me- so just give everybody a hug.

We've all been so strong, just allow yourself to be you and to lean your head on your mom's shoulder, allow yourself to feel loved. You don't have to say much.

We feel we need to carry the world on our shoulders and we sometimes just deserve to be loved and held, be with the people we love. We don't need to carry the weight of our family, all our responsibilities.