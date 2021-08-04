'TV content needs to improve to compete with OTT’: Amar Upadhyay on digital boom

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who played Mihir Virani in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000), won many hearts with his performance. Even though this wasn't his first tryst with television — he was previously seen in other popular shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Rajni, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, etc., — it was the character of Mihir Virani that turned him into a national sensation overnight. Such was his popularity that the makers of the show were forced to bring his character back to life (after showing him die in one of the episodes) on popular demand. A few years later, Amar quit the show to focus his attention on movies.

The actor went on to feature in films like Dahshat, Dhund — The Fog, LOC Kargil and 13B, along with some Bhojpuri ones. Though he did a few television shows alongside, which includes the fifth season of the reality show Bigg Boss in 2005, but not many of them could match the popularity of Kyunki... Until, he stepped in as the protagonist again in the show Molkki last year. Molkki, which translates to a tradition of bride buying, sees Amar play Virender Pratap Singh, who marries a girl half of his age. And though the actor says he wasn’t convinced with the casting, he was “deep down convinced with the character because it has many layers”. He further adds, that the role required a lot of preparation -- right from his look to weight and language. “I took online classes to get the Haryanvi accent right,” he reveals.