'Had to learn from my own experiences, failures': Amar Upadhyay on quitting 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' for films

Indian television actor Amar Upadhyay, best known for playing Mihir Virani in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', has opened up about quitting the Star Plus show for films. The actor, who was part of the one of the longest-running Television series, has said that he doesn't regret anything.

"I don’t regret anything. If I had not taken that decision, I would have always regretted not accepting films by great directors like JP Dutta. I did a film with Paresh Rawal ji, Waah Waah Ramji, then I did Dhundh The Fog, if I would have not accepted the offers, I would have definitely later regretted it. There were date issues and it was clashing, so I had to leave Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. I don’t regret taking that decision because for that particular time the decision was right. Nobody has seen the future so we can’t predict what is going to happen," he was quoted as saying by the Times of Indian.

Talking about how he had to learn from his own experiences and failures, Amar said that he had no godfather to guide him, which is why he 'didn't choose the films wisely'.

"When I did those films, I did not know the future. The films did not work and the reason behind it could be any. Maybe my producers did not promote the film much, maybe I did not choose the films wisely. It was a learning experience for me and I feel till the time you don’t fall in life, you don’t gain experience and learn," he said.

Adding, "Also, that time I had no godfather in films who would guide me. There was no one to guide me that I shouldn’t leave Kyunki for films or whether I was choosing the right scripts. I had to learn from my own experiences and failures."

On the acting front, Amar is returning to the silver screen with Colors Tv's 'Molkki'. He will reportedly play the character of Virender Pratap Singh- a sarpanch from Haryana, who is a widower.